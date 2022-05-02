Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

