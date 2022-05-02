Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Apple by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

