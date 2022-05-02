Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $170.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $170.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.