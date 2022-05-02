Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

