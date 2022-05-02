Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:APM opened at $1.04 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptorum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 67,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

