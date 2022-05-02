Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11).

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

TSE:APS opened at C$1.51 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.14. The stock has a market cap of C$139.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APS. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.