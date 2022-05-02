Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 377,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

