ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 34.7% in April

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 339,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

ARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

