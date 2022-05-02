ArcBest’s (ARCB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.67% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.21. 5,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

