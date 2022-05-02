ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AMSIY stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

