ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
AMSIY stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
