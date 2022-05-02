Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.75. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

