Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

