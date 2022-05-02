Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,621. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $557.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

