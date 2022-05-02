Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

