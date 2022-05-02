Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE RCUS opened at $24.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.