Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 219,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,989. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $4,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,767 shares of company stock worth $11,368,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.