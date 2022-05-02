Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
