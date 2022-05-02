Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

