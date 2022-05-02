Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 2,089,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,529. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

