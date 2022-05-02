Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AFACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 9th

Arena Fortify Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Arena Fortify Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Arena Fortify Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AFACU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFACU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

