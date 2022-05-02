Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ARES stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,095 shares of company stock worth $12,404,537. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

