Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.43.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,370. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

