Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Up 34.4% in April

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of ARTLW stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
