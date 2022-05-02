Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 301,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.