Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARTA opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Artisan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Acquisition by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Artisan Acquisition by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

