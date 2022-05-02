Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $183.71 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 44.04% and a net margin of 5.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

