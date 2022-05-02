ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $818.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ASML by 190.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $563.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $631.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.69. ASML has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

