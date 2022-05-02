Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

