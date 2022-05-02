Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q3 performance benefitted from improving customer demand. The company is well-poised to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. Proposed integration with Emerson’s OSI Inc and the Geological Simulation Software business bodes well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition in the asset management market along with supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $158.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

