ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASAZY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 247,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,180. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

