Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

