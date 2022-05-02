AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $19.23 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

