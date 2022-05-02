Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were aided by higher net interest income (NII). The company's strategic plan will expand its lending capabilities, support core business growth and help transform digital competencies. Robust loan growth, efforts to focus on fee income and inorganic expansion efforts will support financials. Its solid balance sheet and efforts to improve operating efficiency are commendable. However, despite the rate hike expectations, relatively lower rates might weigh on margins in the near term. Elevated costs will likely hurt profits. The company’s loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the COVID-19 mayhem is another woe.”

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

