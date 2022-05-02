AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

