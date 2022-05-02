AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -603.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

