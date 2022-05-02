AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -603.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $3,003,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

