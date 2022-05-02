Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Asure Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

