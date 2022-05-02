ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACLLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of ACLLF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. ATCO has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

