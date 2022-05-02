ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.39.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down C$0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.78. 105,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,978. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$46.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

