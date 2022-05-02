Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atento’s earnings. Atento reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

ATTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

