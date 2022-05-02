Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth about $144,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

