ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
