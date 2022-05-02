ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

