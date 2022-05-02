Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY opened at $30.90 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.