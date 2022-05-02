Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Employers (NYSE:EIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Employers and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Employers and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $703.10 million 1.52 $119.30 million $3.31 11.62 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 13.58% 5.20% 1.64% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Summary

Employers beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Atlas Financial (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

