Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

Atlassian stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

