Audacy (AUD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Audacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

