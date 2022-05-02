AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. 8,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,667. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.