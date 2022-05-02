Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of AUROW stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
