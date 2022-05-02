AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

TSE ACQ opened at C$29.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

