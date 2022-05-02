AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

AOCIF stock remained flat at $$24.36 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

