Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

ADP stock opened at $218.18 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

